Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,726,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 73,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 25,730 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $73.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.72. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.40 and a 1 year high of $80.19.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

