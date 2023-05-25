Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Has $476,000 Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 38,596.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $781.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

Equinix Stock Performance

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 289 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.33, for a total transaction of $192,280.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,033,841.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,899 shares of company stock worth $14,268,740 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Equinix stock opened at $687.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $762.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $709.44 and its 200 day moving average is $695.57.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.42 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.47%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

