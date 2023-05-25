Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 85 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 478 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Capital Corp CO acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 177,750 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $81,143,000 after acquiring an additional 62,324 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST opened at $477.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $211.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $495.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.83. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $443.20 and a 1-year high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

