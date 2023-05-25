FantasyGold (FGC) Price Hits $2.53 on Major Exchanges

FantasyGold (FGC) traded up 67.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $353.35 million and approximately $4.56 million worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.53 or 0.00009555 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded up 276.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official message board is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FantasyGold is fantasygold.co.

FantasyGold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FantasyGold (FGC) is a cryptocurrency . FantasyGold has a current supply of 177,609,675 with 139,659,829 in circulation. The last known price of FantasyGold is 1.39927033 USD and is up 146.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $1,711,306.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantasygold.co.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

