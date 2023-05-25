Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ferguson by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ferguson by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Down 0.6 %

Ferguson stock opened at $143.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.84. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $99.16 and a 12 month high of $151.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.70.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FERG. Barclays lifted their price target on Ferguson from $159.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,258.80.

Ferguson Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.