Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $8.40. Approximately 1,132 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 2.99.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

