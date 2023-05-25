Financial Contrast: Sphere Entertainment (SPHR) versus Its Competitors

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Rating) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Sphere Entertainment to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sphere Entertainment and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere Entertainment 0 2 0 0 2.00 Sphere Entertainment Competitors 15 176 392 4 2.66

Sphere Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.79%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 27.54%. Given Sphere Entertainment’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sphere Entertainment has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

73.3% of Sphere Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of Sphere Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.2% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sphere Entertainment and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere Entertainment -7.20% -3.21% -1.12% Sphere Entertainment Competitors -1,580.85% -100.98% -261.73%

Volatility & Risk

Sphere Entertainment has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere Entertainment’s peers have a beta of 1.52, suggesting that their average stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sphere Entertainment and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere Entertainment $1.72 billion -$194.40 million -6.16 Sphere Entertainment Competitors $1.49 billion -$4.14 million 2.03

Sphere Entertainment has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Sphere Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sphere Entertainment peers beat Sphere Entertainment on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Sphere Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cath?drale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

