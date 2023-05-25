Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 338.0% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 65.3% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

SPLG stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $48.67. 1,910,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,610,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.09.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

