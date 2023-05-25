Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,138.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.35. 1,747,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,001,882. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $69.09 and a 12 month high of $77.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.20.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.