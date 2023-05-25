Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Sells 223 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $946,242,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 56,111,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681,374 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 86,736.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,019,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,370 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 426.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,171,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,149 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.45. 1,958,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,918,912. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.37 and a 1 year high of $83.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.88 and its 200 day moving average is $79.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

