Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Sells 295 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,563 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,031.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,057,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,538 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,301,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,831,000 after acquiring an additional 483,513 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,622,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,574,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,603. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.63 and a 200-day moving average of $108.38. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $119.86.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

