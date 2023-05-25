First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI) Plans Dividend of $0.16

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.
First Bancorp of Indiana Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FBPI opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72. First Bancorp of Indiana has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.
About First Bancorp of Indiana
