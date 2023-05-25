First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI) Plans Dividend of $0.16

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FBPI opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72. First Bancorp of Indiana has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of its subsidiary. It offers certificate of deposits, checking accounts, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, loans, direct deposit, credit cards, statements, mobile banking, mobile check deposit, overdraft services, safe deposit boxes, and telephone banking services.

