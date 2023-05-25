First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FHB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered First Hawaiian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Harrison bought 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $507,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,202.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter worth $1,396,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 530.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 847.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.86. 638,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.59.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $216.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

