First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,207 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,819 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE traded up $26.63 on Thursday, reaching $392.39. 5,002,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,941,670. The firm has a market cap of $179.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $451.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $367.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.67.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.