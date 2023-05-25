First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $22,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,404,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,100 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,086,000 after buying an additional 7,695,017 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,267,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,033,659,000 after buying an additional 260,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,009,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,316,000 after buying an additional 36,857 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.68. 26,476,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,417,152. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.69. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

