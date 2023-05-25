First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 341,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,813 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $20,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.06. 909,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,869. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day moving average of $60.95. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 49.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Featured Stories

