First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $10.86 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $189.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,665. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $163.55 and a one year high of $209.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

