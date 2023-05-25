First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $27.10 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 1.0% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $27,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,395,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,318,730,000 after purchasing an additional 206,814 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,020,000 after buying an additional 77,916 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,028,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,400,000 after buying an additional 453,519 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,367,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,769,071. The firm has a market cap of $114.81 billion, a PE ratio of 64.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.04.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.