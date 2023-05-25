First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $33.39 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.2% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $33,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,424 shares of company stock worth $15,416,750. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.28. 3,115,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,390,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.03. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.11. The company has a market cap of $342.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.