First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $13,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWV traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $237.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $201.82 and a 1-year high of $250.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.93.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.