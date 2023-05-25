First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 613,988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.9% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $24,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,562 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,100,581 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 36,748 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 80,583 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

VZ stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.90. 23,497,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,467,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $52.18.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,488. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

