First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 34,093 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,093 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.10. 16,279,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,339,043. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.92 and its 200-day moving average is $104.46. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $120.69.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.