First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 34,093 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,093 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.10. 16,279,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,339,043. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.92 and its 200-day moving average is $104.46. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $120.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

