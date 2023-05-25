First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Shares Down 0.8%

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) shares were down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.23 and last traded at $20.24. Approximately 48,737 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 63,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.41.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.13. The company has a market cap of $173.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 59,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the period.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

