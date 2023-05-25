First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Shares Down 0.8%

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) shares were down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.23 and last traded at $20.24. Approximately 48,737 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 63,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.41.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.13. The company has a market cap of $173.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.