First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $71.22. 72,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,263. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $79.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.31 and a 200-day moving average of $73.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

