First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Short Interest Down 72.7% in May

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCA traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.50. 566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.57. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $18.13 and a one year high of $26.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average is $22.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 57.9% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 91.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 14,243 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $662,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

