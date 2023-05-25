First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Stock Price Down 0.8%

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.44 and last traded at $17.47. 25,811 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 64,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.61.
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $225.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.28.
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF
About First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF
The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
