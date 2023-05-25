First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Stock Price Down 0.8%

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.44 and last traded at $17.47. 25,811 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 64,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.61.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $225.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.28.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

About First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,225,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,832,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 316,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 51,050 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

