First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Shares Down 2.5%

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.38 and last traded at $22.38. Approximately 755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 7,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.46 million, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.80.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDNI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 13,570 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $726,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones International Internet index, a market-cap-weighted index that holds a concentrated portfolio of the largest internet services and commerce companies outside of the US. FDNI was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

