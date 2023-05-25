First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Shares Down 2.5%

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.38 and last traded at $22.38. Approximately 755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 7,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.
First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.46 million, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.80.
First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF
First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones International Internet index, a market-cap-weighted index that holds a concentrated portfolio of the largest internet services and commerce companies outside of the US. FDNI was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.