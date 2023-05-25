First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.57 and last traded at $20.60. Approximately 564,910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 387% from the average daily volume of 115,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.84.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average is $21.40. The company has a market cap of $410.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.85.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 3,280.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.

The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

