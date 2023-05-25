First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Rating) rose 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.05 and last traded at $39.05. Approximately 355 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.76.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average is $38.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 7.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,416,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 21,595 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Germany index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 40 companies selected from the S&P Germany BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FGM was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

