First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Stock Price Down 0.3%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.40 and last traded at $22.41. Approximately 826,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 958,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.48.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.