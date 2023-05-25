First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Stock Price Down 0.3%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.40 and last traded at $22.41. Approximately 826,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 958,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.48.

Get First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund alerts:

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 31,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 209,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,303 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners grew its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 183,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 63,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 11.2% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 33,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.