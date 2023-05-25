First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Stock Price Down 0.8%

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.53 and last traded at $36.79. Approximately 2,841 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 21,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.10.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $113.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.04.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF
About First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF
The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
