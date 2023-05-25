First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Shares Down 1.2%

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Rating) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.77 and last traded at $45.87. 5,390 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 13,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.45.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $124.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average is $44.78.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 30.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 11.6% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

