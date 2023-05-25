First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Shares Down 1.2%

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Rating) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.77 and last traded at $45.87. 5,390 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 13,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.45.
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of $124.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average is $44.78.
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.
About First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
