First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 156,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the previous session’s volume of 67,978 shares.The stock last traded at $51.09 and had previously closed at $51.05.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.51.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 16,220 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 74.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,217,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,021,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,794,000 after buying an additional 31,259 shares during the period.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.