First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,600 shares, a growth of 898.2% from the April 30th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 200,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after buying an additional 59,675 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 83,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 22,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.87. The stock had a trading volume of 10,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,639. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.79.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

