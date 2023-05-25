First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Shares Down 0.8%

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $88.55 and last traded at $88.60. Approximately 14,505 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 41,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.31.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.64 and its 200 day moving average is $91.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.20.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.
About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX)
