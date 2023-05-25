First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Shares Down 0.8%

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $88.55 and last traded at $88.60. Approximately 14,505 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 41,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.31.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.64 and its 200 day moving average is $91.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Get First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $260,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.