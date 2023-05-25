First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Trading Down 1.3%

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.16 and last traded at $59.16. Approximately 5,736 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 14,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.95.
The stock has a market capitalization of $247.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.60.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.
The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of mid-cap growth stocks selected by AlphaDex selection methodology from the S&P 400 Index. FNY was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
