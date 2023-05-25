First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Trading Down 1.3%

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.16 and last traded at $59.16. Approximately 5,736 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 14,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.95.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $247.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.60.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 525,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,626,000 after purchasing an additional 69,730 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 319,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 65,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of mid-cap growth stocks selected by AlphaDex selection methodology from the S&P 400 Index. FNY was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

