First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.27 and last traded at $67.27. 8,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 28,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.33.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.73. The company has a market capitalization of $204.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.22.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 61,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 6.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000.

The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

