First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.27 and last traded at $67.27. 8,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 28,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.33.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.73. The company has a market capitalization of $204.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.22.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.
About First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
