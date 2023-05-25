First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Stock Price Up 0.7%

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.39 and last traded at $20.99. Approximately 35,571 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 90,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.85.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $143.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.77.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

