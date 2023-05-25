First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Shares Down 1.2%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) shares were down 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $97.31 and last traded at $97.39. Approximately 125,483 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 50,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.56.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $734.84 million, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.56.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRID. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 1,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 969.2% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

