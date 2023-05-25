First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Stock Price Up 0.4%

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.44 and last traded at $26.12. Approximately 105,740 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 736,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.02.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $278.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average of $27.13.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,612,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,171,000 after buying an additional 1,212,483 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,597,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,062,000 after purchasing an additional 500,913 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,127,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,524,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 702,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,239,000 after buying an additional 33,576 shares during the period.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

