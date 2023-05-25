First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Stock Price Up 0.4%

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.44 and last traded at $26.12. Approximately 105,740 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 736,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.02.
First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $278.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average of $27.13.
First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.