First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTXH stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,227. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 million, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.51.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 386.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

