First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance
Shares of FTXH stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,227. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 million, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.51.
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.