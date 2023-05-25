First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Trading Down 0.8%

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.87 and last traded at $56.87. Approximately 13,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 15,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.35.
First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.0 %
The company has a market cap of $204.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.87 and its 200 day moving average is $58.05.
First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.059 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.
About First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
