First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Trading Down 0.8%

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.87 and last traded at $56.87. Approximately 13,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 15,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.35.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $204.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.87 and its 200 day moving average is $58.05.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.059 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 17,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 14.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

