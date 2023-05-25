First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the April 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FYT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at about $223,000.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FYT traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $43.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,918. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $40.43 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The firm has a market cap of $167.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.68.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%.

The First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of securities pulled from the NASDAQ US 700 Small Cap Index that are rescreened and weighted based on a tiered process. FYT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

