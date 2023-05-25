First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Trading 0.3% Higher

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.71 and last traded at $43.99. 6,375 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 41,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.86.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.68. The stock has a market cap of $167.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.37.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FYT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $592,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 14.9% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 54,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 40.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period.

The First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of securities pulled from the NASDAQ US 700 Small Cap Index that are rescreened and weighted based on a tiered process. FYT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

