First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.99

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and traded as low as $2.88. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 46,885 shares trading hands.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.57%. This is a positive change from First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund
About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.