First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.99

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and traded as low as $2.88. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 46,885 shares trading hands.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.57%. This is a positive change from First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,666 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 6,566.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,866 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 41,238 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

