First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Trading 0% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) shot up 0% during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $44.45 and last traded at $44.40. 374,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 669,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.40.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
