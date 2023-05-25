First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Trading 0% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) shot up 0% during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $44.45 and last traded at $44.40. 374,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 669,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.40.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

