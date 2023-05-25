First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.46

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.46 and traded as low as $6.92. First US Bancshares shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 7,062 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered First US Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

First US Bancshares Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in First US Bancshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 289,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of First US Bancshares by 10.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 56,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First US Bancshares by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First US Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in First US Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for First U.S. Bank. It provides services including receipt of demand, savings, individual retirement account and time deposits, personal and commercial loans, safe deposit box services and remote deposit capture through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

