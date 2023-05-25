First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.46

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.46 and traded as low as $6.92. First US Bancshares shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 7,062 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet lowered First US Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.
First US Bancshares Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45.
Institutional Trading of First US Bancshares
About First US Bancshares
First US Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for First U.S. Bank. It provides services including receipt of demand, savings, individual retirement account and time deposits, personal and commercial loans, safe deposit box services and remote deposit capture through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First US Bancshares (FUSB)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.