Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 380.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,904,745. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens increased their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.16.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $3.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.27. 3,103,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,276,448. The company has a market capitalization of $71.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.07 and its 200 day moving average is $109.32. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

