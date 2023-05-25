Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 583,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,391 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Flex worth $12,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Flex by 61.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Flex by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,309 shares in the company, valued at $603,765.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,309 shares in the company, valued at $603,765.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $79,447.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,155.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,995 shares of company stock worth $318,636 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.48. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $25.14.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

