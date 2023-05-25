FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Shares Up 0.1%

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.81 and last traded at $23.79. Approximately 311,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 526,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.77.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.78.

Get FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 596.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 60.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with maturity dates of 1-10 years. TDTT was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.